Japanese firm acquires 80% stake in Punjab-based Empire Packages

Japanese company Oji Holding Corporation, a global leader in paper and packaging, has acquired a majority 80% shares in Punjab-based Empire Packages Private Limited, which provides services to several fortune 500 companies and large FMCG companies in north India.

Oji Holdings subsidiary Oji India Packaging has already established several corrugate units across India and this acquisition provides access to the entire northern region.

Anil Gulati, managing director of Empire Packages, said, “Before acquiring the shares, the goal of the company was to partner with a firm that keeps innovation and environmental sustainability at its core. We look forward to working with Oji with renewed confidence and excitement. We will enable companies to switch from plastic dominated packaging to a fully sustainable paper based packaging”.

Dead body found at Railway track in Panchkula

Panchkula The dead body of an unidentified man was found near the railway track passing through Sector 19 in Panchkula on Monday. As per Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, the man who hasn’t been identified was likely involved in an accident with the Ajmer Chandigarh Garib Rath Special Express that passes from here. Police said the man was about 30 to 35-years-old. They have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedures (CrPC).

Panchkula man nabbed with illicit liquor

Panchkula A man was arrested with 10 bottles of illicit liquor on Monday. The accused has been identified as Ramesh Chand, a resident of Garhi Kotaha village. A case has been registered. Police said he was arrested on the basis of a tip-off by a night patrol team of the Raipur Rani police station.

RSS chief meets Purohit

Chandigarh: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday met UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit. The meeting at the Punjab Raj Bhawan lasted for around half an hour. “RSS chief is scheduled to stay in the city till October 7, and will hold meetings for strengthening the organisation,” said a senior RSS functionary in Chandigarh.

Educational items donated

CHANDIGARH: The State Bank of India (SBI) Ladies Club visited the institute for the blind in Amritsar on Monday and donated educational items towards welfare of blind students. Club president Anita Khara praised the spirit of students and efforts of the institute in educating and training them.

Students hold rally against animal cruelty

Chandigarh Around 80 students of IS Dev Samaj School, Sector 21, took out a rally against animal cruelty to mark “Pashu Jagat Divas” on Monday. The students raised slogans against cruelty towards animals and displayed posters and placards on kindness for animals.

NIPER week begins

Mohali The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Sector 67, is celebrating its NIPER week from October 4 to 9tas a common program for all seven NIPERs - department of pharmaceuticals. It is being conducted in both offline and online mode. The inaugural event was organised on Monday, where Mansukh Mandaviya, Union minister for ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, was the chief guest.

Mohali mayor inaugurates works

Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Monday inaugurated the work for laying paver block in Phase 3B1. He also kick started the construction of another washroom at the Phase 3B1 Rose Garden, which is being made at a cost of ₹60 lakh.

Air purification tech discussed at webinar

Chandigar h The Academy of Scientists for Industrial Research and Education (ASIRE), USA, in collaboration with Molekule Inc, USA; Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility (SAIF), Panjab University and PGIMER, Chandigarh, organised the indoor air webinar – chapter 2 titled “Molekule PECO air purification technology: Tool to help address indoor viral exposure concerns’’. Jaspreet Dhau, director of Molekule, discussed the role of Molekule’s PECO technology air purifiers in helping counter airborne infections, especially indoors.

Three-day conference concludes at PGIMER

Chandigarh A three-day educational conference on “intracoronary imaging and physiology in percutaneous coronary intervention” conducted by the department of cardiology, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), via online mode concluded on Monday. It was attended by more than 700 cardiologists from across the globe, including those from the USA, Australia, Europe, Japan, and the Asia Pacific.