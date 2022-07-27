Jathedar demands action against officials for debarring Sikh JEE candidates from wearing kara
: Taking serious note of debarring Sikh candidates from wearing kara (bracelet), one of the five articles of Sikh faith, during JEE (Main) examination at Regional Polytechnic College in Bathinda, the Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday demanded the Punjab government to take strict action against the responsible officials.
“Whenever any Sikh is forced to remove his or her kakars (articles of Sikh faith), it is a very unfortunate incident. However, the fresh incident is most unfortunate, because it has happened in Punjab. It is very serious. Who does not know in Punjab that kakars are essential parts of a Sikh? I guess this is a deliberate effort to hurt religious sentiments of the Sikhs,” he said in a video message.
“Punjab government should take notice of this and stringent legal action must be taken against those responsible,” he said.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami in a statement said that this incident on the land of Punjab shows the ill intention of the government towards the Sikhs.
“Earlier, such incidents came to light from other states of the country, but such an incident coming to the fore in Punjab is not only sad but raises a big question mark on the working style of incumbent Punjab government,” said Dhami.
He asked the government to immediately arrest the responsible officials and ensure that such an incident does not happen again in the state.
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
