Jathedar demands action against officials for debarring Sikh JEE candidates from wearing kara

: Taking serious note of debarring Sikh candidates from wearing kara (bracelet), one of the five articles of Sikh faith, during JEE (Main) examination at Regional Polytechnic College in Bathinda, the Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday demanded the Punjab government to take strict action against the responsible officials.

“Whenever any Sikh is forced to remove his or her kakars (articles of Sikh faith), it is a very unfortunate incident. However, the fresh incident is most unfortunate, because it has happened in Punjab. It is very serious. Who does not know in Punjab that kakars are essential parts of a Sikh? I guess this is a deliberate effort to hurt religious sentiments of the Sikhs,” he said in a video message.

“Punjab government should take notice of this and stringent legal action must be taken against those responsible,” he said.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami in a statement said that this incident on the land of Punjab shows the ill intention of the government towards the Sikhs.

“Earlier, such incidents came to light from other states of the country, but such an incident coming to the fore in Punjab is not only sad but raises a big question mark on the working style of incumbent Punjab government,” said Dhami.

He asked the government to immediately arrest the responsible officials and ensure that such an incident does not happen again in the state.