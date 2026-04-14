Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Tuesday said that while strict laws may be enacted to punish those guilty of sacrilege, the government cannot decide where the Guru Granth Sahib is printed or demand its accounts. Jathedar hails bill but objects to provision seeking saroops details

“The only real solution to sacrilege is the vigilant guardianship of the panth. Wherever the panth is vigilant, sacrilege cannot occur. If someone attempts to disrespect Guru Granth Sahib Ji with malicious intent, laws can be made to punish the offender. However, no law can be above Guru Granth Sahib,” the jathedar said while addressing the congregation at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib to mark Khalsa Foundation Day (Baisakhi).

The jathedar took exception to a new section to be introduced in the anti-sacrilege law passed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday, which asks the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to keep an account of saroops printed by it.

“The government cannot decide where Guru Granth Sahib should be printed or demand its accounts. Such matters cannot be subjected to government control, nor will the Khalsa panth accept such interference, as it amounts to direct interference in its institutions. Any decisions concerning Guru Granth Sahib must be made only with the collective consent of the panth,” the jathedar said.

The bill, approved by voice vote, seeks to insert a new section in the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill-2026, mandating the SGPC to maintain a central register of saroops, allotting each a unique identification number, along with details of printing, storage, distribution, and supply. The register is to be maintained in physical and electronic form and be available on SGPC’s website, according to the bill. The bill aims to provide a stringent legal deterrent against acts of sacrilege, proposes stricter penalties, including a life term, along with fines up to ₹25 lakh.

“Guru Granth Sahib is supreme. No law can be above Guru Granth Sahib,” Giani Gargaj added.