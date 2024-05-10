JCB damages LPG pipeline in Zirakpur

Three fire tenders were rushed to VIP Road in Zirakpur after a JCB vehicle damaged an LPG pipeline around 6 pm on Thursday, leading to a gas outage in the area. The fire teams managed to control the gas leak with water pressure within an hour amid panic in the area. The pipeline supplies LPG to housing societies on VIP Road. (HT Photo)

The JCB vehicle was engaged in excavation work for construction of the boundary wall of a real estate project, when it damaged the gas pipeline. The JCB driver fled the spot.

After receiving information about the gas leak, the traffic police cordoned off the area and informed the fire department and Zirakpur municipal council executive officer.

Fire officer Jaswant Singh said since they did not have any information about the gas pipeline, they will submit a report to the officials concerned for necessary action. “This could have led to a major tragedy due to carelessness of workers at the site,” Singh said.

Zirakpur police were yet to register any case till the filing of the report.