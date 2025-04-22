JE held for taking bribe

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a junior engineer (JE), posted in the public health engineering department in Jhajjar while accepting a bribe of ₹48,000 in lieu of clearing bill payments of a contractor. JE was seeking ₹ 48,000 and caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount (HT File)

An ACB spokesperson said that the junior engineer, Ankit, was posted in Jhajjar, and he had sought a bribe of ₹88,000 from a contractor for clearing payment of work related to installation of LED light.

“He had accepted a bribe of ₹26,000 from the complainant through a middleman identified as Hitender. Now, he was seeking ₹48,000 and caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount. He was booked under various sections of the prevention of corruption act, 1988,” the spokesperson added.