JE held for taking bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 22, 2025 06:30 AM IST

An ACB spokesperson said that the junior engineer, Ankit, was posted in Jhajjar, and he had sought a bribe of ₹88,000 from a contractor for clearing payment of work related to installation of LED light.

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a junior engineer (JE), posted in the public health engineering department in Jhajjar while accepting a bribe of 48,000 in lieu of clearing bill payments of a contractor.

JE was seeking <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48,000 and caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount (HT File)
JE was seeking 48,000 and caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount (HT File)

An ACB spokesperson said that the junior engineer, Ankit, was posted in Jhajjar, and he had sought a bribe of 88,000 from a contractor for clearing payment of work related to installation of LED light.

“He had accepted a bribe of 26,000 from the complainant through a middleman identified as Hitender. Now, he was seeking 48,000 and caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount. He was booked under various sections of the prevention of corruption act, 1988,” the spokesperson added.

