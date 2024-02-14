JEE Main session 1: Ayush ranks first in Chandigarh with 99.99 percentile

Ayush Gangal, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, has emerged as the city topper in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 1 results that were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. A resident of Sector 46, Ayush is the Chandigarh state topper, as per the list released by NTA. (HT Photo)

A resident of Sector 46, Ayush is the Chandigarh state topper, as per the list released by NTA. The 17-year-old wants to pursue computer science engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Even on Tuesday, he was busy with preparations, with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams drawing near, to be followed by the JEE Advanced exam on May 26.

His father, Saurabh Gangal, is a JEE trainer at Sri Chaitanya Institute in Sector 34, where Ayush was also taking coaching. His mother, Neelima Gangal, is a yoga trainer and his younger sister is a student of Class 6.

Speaking about his preparation, Gangal said he studied for 9 to 10 hours a day. He attributed his performance to regular studies and dedicated focus on JEE since Class 9. For relaxation, his go-to activity is sports, particularly football.

Another teenager from Chandigarh, Mayank Jain from Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, scored 99.98 percentile. He also wants to pursue computer science engineering from IIT Bombay and holds former president APJ Abdul Kalam as his biggest inspiration.

Some other students who scored well from the city include Vansh Goyal and Mehul Talwar, both attaining 99.97 percentile. Mridul Garg scored 99.96 percentile.

The Session 1 exams were conducted on January 29, 30 and 31, and February 1. Over 11.70 lakh candidates had appeared for the first edition of the crucial exam. It was held in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The Session 2 exams will be held between April 4 and 15.

Based on the results of JEE-Main Session 1 and Session 2, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier IITs.

Chandigarh accepts JEE Main scores for engineering courses at PEC, Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering, University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology and Chandigarh College of Architecture.