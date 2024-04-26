JEE Main: Vedant tops Chandigarh with AIR 26

With an All India Rank (AIR) of 26 and a perfect 100 percentile, Vedant Saini, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya in Sector 27, has clinched the top rank in Chandigarh in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam, whose Session 2 results were announced around Wednesday midnight. Vedant Saini plans to join IIT Bombay for computer science engineering. (HT)

The JEE Main exam was conducted in two sessions, and the best attempt has been considered to calculate the final percentile and rank.

Vedant figures in the list of state-wise toppers issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). He among the 56 students who secured perfect 100 percentile in the country, while ranks are calculated through normalisation procedure by NTA.

Vedant , 18, hails from a family of doctors, with his father, Dr Shiv Sajan Saini, serving as an assistant professor at PGIMER and his mother, Dr Vidushi Mahajan, posted as associate professor at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

Both are in the paediatrics department of their respective hospitals. But Vedant dreams of studying computer science engineering at IIT Bombay.

While everyone in his parents’ respective families are doctors, Vedant says his interest lies in mathematics, which drove him to pick engineering over the medical field. His brother Samarth, on the other hand, who has just started Class 11, has opted for medical, not to deviate from the family’s professional line.

A bronze medallist in International Mathematics Olympiad held in Oslo, Norway, in 2022, Vedant also cleared the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad recently.

A fitness buff, he boasts of six-pack abs despite the gruelling preparation for the exam. “While I would relax and take breaks earlier, around the last year I got more serious and started studying more. I didn’t let things like phones and social media distract me, and was able to finish the syllabus around three months before the exam,” he said.

To unwind, Vedant also played tennis at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) in Sector 10, before starting his IIT preparation. He is also an adept pianist and likes to play once or twice a month.

The JEE Main Session 1 topper from the city, Ayush Gangal, secured AIR 60. He is also a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, and also wants to pursue computer science engineering from IIT Bombay.

His father, Saurabh Gangal, is a JEE trainer at Sri Chaitanya Institute in Sector 34, where Ayush took coaching.

Naman Goyal of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, secured AIR 80. He said he was unwell during Session 1 and thus could not secure a good score then. However, he solved all papers of Session 1, which helped build his confidence, and he was able to get a much better score in Session 2. He is now focused on cracking the JEE Advanced exam.

Last year, Raghav Goyal, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, got the All-India Rank 20.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). It is also applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating through the Central Seat Allocation Board.

Chandigarh accepts JEE Main scores for engineering courses at PEC, Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering, University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology and Chandigarh College of Architecture.

The JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on May 26. Registrations will start on April 27.