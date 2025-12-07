Search
Sun, Dec 07, 2025
Jewellery worth lakhs stolen as burglars break into house in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 03:28 am IST

Division Number 7 police have filed the FIR based on the complaint of the victim, Anita Seth, who works as a clerk in the directorate general of foreign trade (DGTF) office.

Unidentified burglars broke into a house in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar and stole gold, silver, and diamond jewellery after breaking open a hidden locker inside a bedroom almirah. The theft came to light only weeks later when the homeowner tried to retrieve a pair of tops from the locker. A case was registered in connection with the case on Friday.

The theft came to light only weeks later when the homeowner tried to retrieve a pair of tops from the locker. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Seth said the valuables had been stored securely in a concealed locker. According to her complaint, the stolen items include four gold sets, four gold bangles, four gold chains, around 10 gold and diamond rings, diamond tops, 11 pairs of gold jhumkis and tops, a gold coin, and nearly 30 tolas of silver ornaments.

Seth discovered the broken locker when she opened the almirah and realised the valuables had been stolen during her absence. A police team visited the house soon after receiving the complaint.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, investigating the case, said a case has been registered under Sections 305 (theft in a dwelling) and 331(3) (house trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified accused.

The police are scanning CCTV footage from the locality and pursuing all leads to identify and apprehend the burglars.

AI Summary AI Summary

Burglars broke into a Guru Arjan Dev Nagar home, stealing valuable gold, silver, and diamond jewellery from a hidden locker. The theft was discovered weeks later by homeowner Anita Seth, a clerk at DGTF, when she found the locker broken. Police have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the thieves.