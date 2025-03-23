Jhajjar blast: Bizman hatched conspiracy to kill family members, held: Cops

The Bahadurgarh police in Jhajjar probing the death of four family members, including a woman and three children following an explosion on Saturday evening, said that it was not an accident but a planned conspiracy by the head of the family, a businessman. The DCP said that during the search of the room, they recovered a bottle of petrol, and a handwritten suicide note by the businessman, adding that after reading the note they became clear that the businessman had killed his family in a planned manner. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police have arrested the businessman, who sustained burn injuries in the accident and a bottle of petrol was recovered from the crime site. During the probe, it also came to the fore that the accused had taken the house on rent with forged identity.

Interacting with the media, Bahadurgarh DCP Mayank Mishra said that they got information about a blast in the city, following which they rushed to the site on Saturday evening.

“Four members of the family died on the spot, and one was injured in the incident The injured was rushed to a hospital in Bahadurgarh, from where he was rushed to Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS). The bodies of his wife and three children aged 11, 9 and 17 years were recovered from the bedroom. The condition of the bedroom made us suspicious, and we investigated further,” the DCP added.

The DCP said that during the search of the room, they recovered a bottle of petrol, and a handwritten suicide note by the businessman, adding that after reading the note they became clear that the businessman had killed his family in a planned manner.

“The accused first gave sleeping pills to all four family members, then he strangled them with rope, followed by an attack with a sharp-edged weapon. Then, he poured petrol on them and set them ablaze. He also attempted to end his life but go ahead due to fear. Then, the fire engulfed the air conditioner,” the DCP added.

The DCP further said that they have received a 12-page suicide note from the bedroom. The accused had written about the suicide bid of entire family and he blamed his sister and brother-in-law for grabbing his house in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur, by forging documents.

“He alleged that his sister and her husband have been harassing him and his family for the last many years. Prime facie, it appears that he had planned suicide bid for himself and other family members because of property dispute, loss in business and social stigma as his house was allegedly acquired by his sister and her family. The accused will be produced in court on Monday and postmortem on the four bodies will also take place on Monday. We are ascertaining other details from him related to the case,” he added.