Sat, Aug 23, 2025
Jhajjar man held for raping 14-year-old

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 04:50 am IST

The police arrested main accused Aman Kumar, a resident of Rithal Phogat in Rohtak on July 8 while financer Amit Kumar, a resident of Dighal village in Jhajjar was absconding and arrested on Friday.

Sirsa police have arrested a financer for allegedly raping a 14-year-old last month at their flat in Gurugram.

According to police officials, the 14-year-old girl had left her house in Sirsa on July 1 after her father scolded her for not doing some work.
“The girl reached Sirsa railway station and boarded a train. A man identified as Aman Kumar was also boarding the same train and he asked the girl why she was upset. The girl shared her issue with him and the man asked her to accompany him. She went with the man to his Gurugram flat. The man along with his friend Amit Kumar took the girl to a shopping mall and then they went for dinner. After reaching flat at night, they raped the girl and continued the ordeal for three days,” said Sirsa women’s police station sub-inspector Komal Singh said.

She said that the accused had dropped the girl at Delhi railway station and fled from there. The girl’s family lodged a missing complaint on July 2 and when police traced the girl, she did not know their name. The SHO said that the police checked CCTV footage in Gurugram and the girl identified the accused.

“The girl had heard one of the accused mention the name of their village and she shared information with us. Then, the main accused was arrested,” she added.

The SHO said that the accused were booked under Sections 70(2), 74, 75(2), 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 6 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences.

Jhajjar man held for raping 14-year-old
