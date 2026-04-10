Jhajjar: Rohit Godara gang claims responsibility of financier’s murder

Gangster Rohit Godara’s gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder of a 26-year-old financier, who was allegedly shot dead by three unidentified assailants at his office in Jhajjar’s Dighal village on Wednesday. The police had booked two co-villagers Leela, Yogesh alias Yogi and four others under murder and Arms Act charges. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, the incident took place around 11 am on Wednesday when Sahil alias Sonu along with his friends was playing cards at his office in Dighal village and then a SUV without registration plate reached outside his office. The police officials said that three men carrying pistols entered the office and fired indiscriminately at Sahil.

In a social media post on Thursday, Rohit Godara group said that their group members-Zora Dabas, Naveen boxer Goripur and Mahender Delana claim responsibility for the murder of financier Sonu Dighal.

In the social media post, the group alleged that Sonu was giving money to poor people at a rate of interest ranging between 10-20% and if the amount was not repaid, he allegedly grabbed land and houses of poor persons. They alleged that nearly six months ago, Sonu was told to not harass poor people, otherwise he would be ready to face dire consequences.

“We plotted his murder,” the social media post said. “We issue strict warnings to those involved in finance and gambling activities to improve themselves, otherwise be ready to face similar consequences,” the group alleged in the social media post.

The victim’s father Kuku said that his son’s murder was planned and funding was given to assailants to execute the crime. He alleged that the role of “big financiers and some police officials” are doubtful. “My son was killed just ten minutes after he stepped out of the house. We had given a police complaint 15 days ago and told the police that Sahil’s life was under threat but nothing was done,” he claimed.

The police had booked two co-villagers Leela, Yogesh alias Yogi and four others under murder and Arms Act charges. Jhajjar DCP Dhaarna Yadav said that initial investigation suggests that the financier was killed due to personal enmity, adding the role of some other persons apart from three attackers also emerged behind the murder. “We have identified all three attackers and our teams are making raids to arrest them,” DCP added. The police officials’ did not comment on the responsibility claimed by the Godara gang.