Jharkhand lift football trophy in National School Games

The six-day-long National School Games concluded on Thursday with Jharkhand securing the title of the national football champion, making the final day a spectacle of sportsmanship and achievement. Meanwhile, Punjab emerged as the national champion in categories of both judo and karate. Players of Jharkhand football team in a jubilant mood after wining the trophy in National School Games in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

A felicitation ceremony was organised at the Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School hall in Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, presided over by SDM Harjinder Singh. The champions in football, judo and karate were honoured with trophies, medals and certificates. Harjinder Singh motivated the athletes, emphasising the importance of sports for a healthy and promising future, citing the elevated positions and opportunities available to national and international sports stars in India.

Deputy DEO Jasvinder Singh Virk hailed Punjab’s historic performance in bagging numerous medals in both karate and judo, marking a milestone in the state’s sporting history. Punjab’s karate players clinched a total of 12 gold medals, six silver and two bronze medals, while in judo, the players secured seven gold, three silver, and three bronze medals, proudly claiming the national champion title.

In a thrilling showdown, Jharkhand emerged as the national football champion in the girls’ category, defeating West Bengal 2-0 in the finals. Maharashtra secured the third-place position by defeating Punjab 2-1.

Punjab’s dominance continued in karate with impressive performances in various categories. In the under-19 girls’ category, Punjab secured the top spot with six gold medals, one silver, and two bronze medals. In the boys’ category, Punjab again topped the charts with six gold medals and five silver. The judo results showcased Punjab’s prowess, with victories in multiple categories, including under-17 girls, under-19 girls, and under-17 boys.

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains congratulated the judo and karate players for bringing laurels to the state. He expressed his mission to propel Punjab school students to the top in both academics and cultural sports nationally.

The ceremony saw the presence of officials from the School Sports Federation, district sports coordinators, sports coaches and numerous school principals and heads, making it an occasion to celebrate the triumphs and dedication of young athletes.

Despite facing financial constraints and limited resources, the Jharkhand football team, which comprised 17 talented players from remote villages, emerged victorious in the finals against West Bengal.

Overcoming challenges such as the absence of shoes, caps and warmers, the team’s unwavering passion compensated for these deficiencies, ultimately leading them to clinch the gold medal.

Celebrating their latest achievement, players and coaches of the Jharkhand team recalled the hardships they endured to obtain the necessary equipment for the tournament. These challenges included acquiring essential items such as shoes and covering travel expenses to the playground where selections were made.

Today, they proudly hold trophies in their hands, dancing away the memories of their struggles.

15-year-old Rina Toppo, who lost both her parents at a young age and is now under the care of her elder sister’s family, said, “Achieving this milestone is a huge thing for me, considering the place I come from. Sometimes it’s difficult even to afford shoes that cost 800 rupees a pair, so we continue to practice in torn shoes. But with passion and this achievement, all the challenges fade away, and the focus remains on achieving more in any circumstances.”

The state government provides the students with new kits, uniforms, and shoes only before tournaments.

Additionally, for practice, coaches, with the help of NGOs, secure sponsorships for the team’s necessities.

Before coming to Punjab, the team was ill-equipped to handle the biting cold. Coach Sameer Prabhat took the initiative and purchased caps, gloves, and warmers for all the players at his expense. He said, “The temperature here is much lower than what we had anticipated. We were caught off guard, but we couldn’t let it affect our game. So, we got the players the required clothing at our expense. Their health is crucial for our success, and that is the ultimate priority.”

Another coach, Leena Soren, hailing from a remote village like many players, said, “Things are changing, but very slowly. With a little more financial aid, you would find players everywhere. We have a lot of talent, but the lack of facilities often overshadows it, leading to the loss of potential sports stars due to fund crunch.”