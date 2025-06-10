Jharkhand woman on way back from trip to Shimla killed in hit-and-run at Panchkula

Battling for life for two days after being grievously injured in a hit-and-run accident near the Chandimandir railway station, a 23-year-old woman from Jharkhand succumbed on Monday. Injured critically in the June 7 accident, the victim succumbed to her injuries at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on June 9. (iStock)

The victim, Manita Kumari, was on her way back home after a trip to Shimla with two friends when the accident occurred. She hailed from Kaima village in Jharkhand’s Latehar district.

According to the statement of her friend Saraswati Kumari, a nursing student, all three women — Manita, Saraswati herself and another friend, Anita from Gumla — had left for Shimla on May 29 for a vacation.

They arrived in Shimla on June 1, and on June 7, Manita and Saraswati began their return journey, while Anita stayed back.

On their way, they deboarded a bus near the Chandimandir railway station on the morning of June 7, intending to board a train to continue their journey.

While they were crossing the road on foot, a speeding car hit Manita, causing severe injuries to her head, face and other parts of the body. Saraswati alleged the car driver fled the scene without stopping.

Passers-by called an ambulance and Manita was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors referred her to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to her critical condition. But two days later, on Monday, Manita succumbed to her injuries.

Based on Saraswati’s account, police booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and initiated efforts to trace and arrest the absconding driver.