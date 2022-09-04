Jilted lover strangles parlour owner to death for rejecting marriage proposal
A jilted lover strangled a beauty parlour owner to death for turning down his marriage proposal in Jodhan. Hours after the incident, police arrested the accused and registered a murder case against him
A jilted lover strangled a beauty parlour owner to death with her dupatta for turning down his marriage proposal on Friday in Jodhan. Hours after the incident, the Jodhan police arrested the accused and registered a murder case against him.
The accused has been identified as Sukhdeep Singh, 26, of Nangal Kalan village. He used to work as an assistant to a medical practitioner.
The victim, Ravinder, alias Ruby, 26, of Shehzad village is a divorcee. She has a four-year-old daughter. The accused was forcing the woman to marry him.
Inspector Davinder Singh, SHO, police station Jodhan, said the woman used to run a beauty parlour at Kartar Complex in Jodhan. On Friday, when the woman was present at her parlour with one of her employees, the accused barged in.
He forced the employee to leave and indulged in a spat with Ruby. He was forcing the woman to marry him but she turned down his proposal. The accused injured Ruby with a pair of scissors and later strangled her to death with her dupatta. The accused locked the parlour from outside before fleeing.
On being informed by the parlour employee, Ruby’s parents reached there. They broke open the lock of the parlour and saw her lifeless body lying on the floor. They immediately informed the police.
The SHO said that the police lodged a murder case against the accused following the complaint of Charanjit Singh, the father of the victim. Hours after the incident, the police arrested the accused near Narangwal when he was trying to escape.
The kin of the victim stated that Ravinder had met Sukhdeep four months ago. After the accused had started forcing her to marry her, she started avoiding him. One week ago, the accused had gone to the house of the victim also and created a scene.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
