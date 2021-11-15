Jind road accident: 2 killed, 9 injured as SUV rams into truck

Two persons were killed and nine others injured after an SUV rammed into a truck near Jind’s Ikkas village on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Prasad and Dholu Ram of Hisar’s Masudpur village.

Jind Sadar police station in-charge Manish said the incident took place when the SUV occupants were returning from a wedding in Jind.

“When their SUV reached near Ikkas village, it rammed into a speeding truck. The unidentified truck driver fled the spot after the mishap. We have booked him for rash driving and death due to negligence. As many as nine, of the total 13 occupants, got injured. They are undergoing treatment at a Hisar hospital,” he added.