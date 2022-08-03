‘Jittery’ top Mohali govt doctors want to hang up boots
As many as four senior government doctors, including three senior medical officers (SMOs) of Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib, have applied for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), posing worries for the already staff-short health departments of the two districts.
Though all four have cited personal reasons for opting for VRS, sources said strong resentment was prevailing among the medical fraternity over the working style and rude behaviour of Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra towards senior doctors.
The minister has been in the eye of a storm ever since he forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, vice-chancellor (V-C) Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty bed at a Faridkot hospital on July 29, which was followed by Dr Bahadur and several senior doctors across the state putting up their papers.
In Mohali, among the three SMOs choosing to retire early is Dr Maninder Kaur, the wife of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s younger brother.
A skin specialist, who has been serving as SMO, civil hospital, Kharar, Dr Kaur was recently transferred to Barnala after Jouramajra’s visit to the hospital, where he had taken her to task over a non-functional ceiling fan at a hospital ward.
Channi’s brother Dr Manohar Singh was posted as the Kharar civil hospital SMO, before he resigned in December last year to contest the Punjab assembly elections from Bassi Pathana.
Others who have opted for VRS include Dr Sukhwinder Singh Deol, an eye specialist, who was shifted from Community Health Centre, Bassi Pathana, to the Kharar civil hospital as SMO after Dr Kaur’s transfer.
The third SMO is Dr Naresh Chauhan, an eye surgeon, posted at the Khamano civil hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib. ENT specialist Dr Sandeep Singh, who is working at the Employee State Insurance (ESI) Hospital in Phase 7, has also chosen to retire.
When contacted about her decision, Dr Kaur she cited personal reasons and refused to comment further.
Dr Chauhan also cited personal reasons, while Dr Deol attributed health concerns behind his decision.
Dr Singh said he was also leaving due to personal reasons and it had nothing to do with the government.
Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) state president Dr Akhil Sarin said, “Since the health minister’s behaviour with Dr Bahadur, doctors are very disappointed and demoralised. In any case, government doctors are overburdened amid staff shortage, hospitals don’t have adequate infrastructure and expectations of people are very high.”
Dr Paramjit Singh Mann, president, Indian Medical Association, Punjab chapter, said, “There is a strong resentment among the medical fraternity against the working style of the health minister. Government doctors are already under tremendous pressure. I urge the chief minister to intervene and seek the health minister’s resignation.”
Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the department was already short of specialist doctors, but they were hopeful that the posts will be filled soon.
-
Chandigarh: Inebriated youth held for brandishing pistol while driving
Police late on Monday arrested a 23-year-old inebriated youth for allegedly brandishing a pistol, that later turned out to be a dummy, while overspeeding near Nexus Elante Mall. The accused, Parduman, a native of Yamunanagar, Haryana, was arrested around 11 pm when a police team was on a patrol ahead of the Independence Day near the mall in Industrial Area. After examination, the youth was found drunk.
-
Haryana tourism dept junior engineer held for taking ₹10,000 bribe
A junior engineer working with the Haryana Tourism Corporation Limited, Sector 17, was arrested for taking ₹10,000 as bribe. The accused was identified as Suresh Kumar. According to the UT vigilance department, Kumar demanded the bribe from a construction contractor for releasing the final payment for a project. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Kumar. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to one-day police remand.
-
Three unvaccinated people succumb to Covid in Chandigarh tricity
After reporting no Covid-related death for the past three days, the tricity lost three more people to the virus on Tuesday. Two people died in Mohali district that had logged no death for 18 days, while one death was reported in Chandigarh after a gap of three days. Two of the three deceased were senior citizens – an 89-year-old man from Manimajra, Chandigarh, and a 75-year-old woman from Kharar, Mohali.
-
PU mulls online exam for Afghan students
In a bid to help Afghan students of exit semesters enrolled with Panjab University who missed the recently-held semester examinations after being unable to secure visas to India, the varsity is planning to hold the exams online for them. The decision came after a number of the Afghan students requested the varsity to allow for online exams. There are nearly 100 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments and affiliated colleges.
-
Parents of 7-year-old Panchkula road accident victim given ₹6.65L compensation
The Motor Accident Claims Petition (MACT) awarded compensation of ₹6.65 lakh to the parents of a seven-year-old girl who lost hthe deceased, Khushpreet Kaur, 7, a Class 1 student'slife in a road accident. The first petition was filed by the parents of the deceased, a Class 1 student, 7, Khushpreet Kaur. The second, meanwhile, was filed by the deceased's mother who also sustained injuries, 34, Sukhvinder Kaur.
