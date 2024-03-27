 JJP to contest all Lok Sabha seats in Haryana - Hindustan Times
JJP to contest all Lok Sabha seats in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 27, 2024 08:58 AM IST

The JJP held the political affairs committee (PAC) meeting in Delhi that was chaired by Ajay Singh Chautala, the national president of the party, which is a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday decided to contest all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana while the party will explore the possibilities of fielding a suitable candidate in Chandigarh parliamentary seat also.

The JJP held the political affairs committee (PAC) meeting in Delhi that was chaired by Ajay Singh Chautala, the national president of the party, which is a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

The JJP was also a coalition partner of the BJP-led government in Haryana till March 12 when the BJP broke the alliance and appointed Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister replacing Manohar Lal Khattar, who is BJP’s candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

In a statement, the JJP said that the PAC discussed various issues related to the Lok Sabha elections. “It was decided that the party will field its candidates on all 10 Lok Sabha seats,” the JJP said, adding it was suggested in the meeting that apart from Haryana, the party should also explore the possibility of contesting Union Territory (UT) Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

In the meeting, names of probable candidates were discussed.

Former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana chief of the JJP Nishan Singh were among others present in the meeting.

