JJP’s alliance with BJP intact: Haryana deputy CM

Published on Sep 20, 2022 11:14 PM IST

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday claimed that his party's alliance with the BJP is intact and will continue for a longer time

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala during his visit to Jhajjar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday claimed that his party’s alliance with the BJP is intact and will continue for a longer time.

While interacting with reporters in Jhajjar, Dushyant said they will install the statue of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal on his birth anniversary on September 25 at Dadri.

“We will build a strong team of youths and women at every booth with an aim to strengthen the party’s organisation. The regional parties’ relevance will never end and such outfits raise the core issue of a particular state or region,” he added.

On a question regarding his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dushyant said he has urged him to develop the Rakhigarhi site in Hisar as heritage.

“With the development of Rakhigarhi, tourism will be boosted and locals will benefit from it. I have also discussed changing the Chandigarh airport’s name with the PM, apart from developing the Hisar airport. The Haryana government has approved the investment worth 28,000 crore in the state and many big companies are all set to invest,” the deputy CM said.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Dushyant said it would be interesting to see how long this drive will run and there are chances of its stoppage due to the party president post’s election.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
