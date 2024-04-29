 JJP’s Kadyan to contest against Khattar - Hindustan Times
JJP’s Kadyan to contest against Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 30, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Monday released its second list of candidates on five Lok Sabha seats and byelection for the Karnal assembly constituency.

The party has named Devender Kadyan, state vice-president, as its nominee against former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal and Congress’ state youth president Divyanshu Budhiraja. (HT File)
The party has named Devender Kadyan, state vice-president, as its nominee against former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal and Congress’ state youth president Divyanshu Budhiraja.

Kadyan is the son of former Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and three-time MLA Satbir Kadian.

Also, in Karnal, the JJP has fielded Rajender Madaan alias Rama Madaan for the byelection, where chief minister Nayab Saini is in fray from the BJP. Congress is yet to name any candidate.

For Ambala Lok Sabha seat, Dr Kiran Punia, state secretary and a Hindi professor at DAV College, Ambala City, is contesting, while state president of the youth wing of the party, Ravinder Sangwan has been named for Rohtak.

Bhupinder Malik, JJP’s national secretary and party’s candidate for Baroda byelection, is contesting from Sonepat Lok Sabha seat, and in Kurukshetra, party leader Palaram Saini will be the candidate.

With this, the party has fielded all 10 candidates for Haryana. The first list was released on April 16.

Polling in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of the election on May 25 with the announcement of results on June 4.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / JJP’s Kadyan to contest against Khattar
