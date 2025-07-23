J&K: 2 Hizbul terrorists get life term for murder two decades ago

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have been awarded life imprisonment in a case of abduction and murder by a Ramban court. The convicts have been identified as Mohammad Mumtaz and Farooq Ahmed. Ramban court says it is not the rarest of rare case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Principal district and sessions judge Deepak Sethi sentenced both to life imprisonment for the commission of offence under Section 302 of the Ranbir Penal Code and 10-year imprisonment for the commission of offence under Section 364 of the RPC. Both the sentences will run concurrently.

The case was registered at Gool police station on December 17, 2003, over kidnapping and killing of Mushtaq Ahmed, a resident of Gagarsulla in Gool, on the intervening night of December 16 and 17 that year. The deceased was taken out of his house by the armed terrorists at gunpoint and killed outside.

Principal district and sessions judge Deepak Sethi observed that keeping in view the antecedents of the convicts, particularly their surrender, their intention to come back to society, their family background, particularly the dependent members of the family, the quantum of sentence has to be decided.

“I think these are the mitigating circumstances to be kept in consideration while deciding the quantum of sentence to be imposed on the convicts,” he observed.

“For the reasons and circumstances, I do not see that the facts satisfy the test which could bring the case of the convicts within the ambit of the rarest of rare case. For the facts stated in the case, I don’t think convicts can be awarded capital punishment prescribed under Section 302 of the RPC. Life imprisonment will be adequate,” he further observed.