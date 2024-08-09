J&K: 2 missing children reunited with family

The Jammu and Kashmir Police found two minor children who were missing from a school on the city outskirts for the past four days, officials said on Friday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police found two minor children who were missing from a school on the city outskirts for the past four days, officials said on Friday. (AFP File/ Representational image)

The duo was found in a remote village of Vilgam in north Kashmir’s Handwara near Line of Control, some 90 km from Srinagar. Police said that they recovered the kids within four hours after they got a lead about their whereabouts.

“Srinagar Police have successfully traced and reunited two minor children with their families in an efficient operation. These children had been reported missing for four days from a school on the city outskirts,” a police spokesperson said.

The officials said that after receipt of written information in police station Nowgam, an FIR under section 137(2) of the BNS was registered and investigation was set into motion.

“Utilising a combination of technical data and human intelligence, Police Station Nowgam followed a lead to Handwara. With the cooperation of Handwara police, the missing children were located and safely recovered from a remote area in Vilgam in less than four hours and they have been reunited with their families,” he said.

The police didn’t reveal further details about the incident or how and why the children were there.

“Further investigation into the matter is going on,” the spokesperson said.