J&K admn has set unreasonable conditions for Eid prayers: Jamia Masjid mgmt body

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the managing body of Kashmir’s grand mosque, on Sunday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of “thwarting” the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr prayers by imposing “unreasonable conditions”.

The Auqaf said that the police and civil authorities called them on Saturday to convey that the prayers will not be allowed at Eidgah in Old City, where the prayers are traditionally held, and only be allowed at Jama Masjid in Srinagar if held before 7 am. “Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid regrets unreasonable conditions imposed by authorities, thwarting Eid prayers,” the body said in a statement.

Eid-uld-Fitr will be celebrated in Kashmir Valley on Monday or Tuesday subject to appearance of the new moon.

The Auqaf, as per the precedent, earlier on Saturday had announced that Eid prayers will be held at Eidgah at 9 .30 am. It had been decided that in case of inclement weather, the prayers would be held at Jamia Masjid at the same time.

It said that the mosque is a central place of congregational prayers in the Valley. “The purpose of such central places of worship is to provide a space and opportunity to Muslims so that they can pray together in large numbers. The prayer timings are decided to facilitate people from across the Valley to reach these central places. It is strange that if congregational prayers can be allowed at other places at 10:30 am , why not at Jama Masjid?,” the Auqaf said.

It said that authorities do not want Eid prayers to be held even at Jamia Masjid after disallowing it at Eidgah due to “public fear”. “Auqaf members expressed great dismay that after disallowing Muslims of the Valley to pray at Jamia Masjid on the last Friday of Ramadan and Shab- e-Qadr, the authorities are now not allowing Muslims to offer Eid prayers in the open at Eidgah which is in tradition of the Prophet’s sunnah (example),” the statement said.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir administration’s decision to disallow Shab-e-Qadr prayers, an auspicious night for Muslims falling on Thursday, and last Friday prayers of Ramadan at Jamia Masjid had triggered sharp reactions from public and politicians. The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) had called it direct interference in people’s religious affairs.

The authorities had cited chances of law and order issues at the mosque and hence closing it as a precautionary measure. The Auqaf also said that they had sent a letter to the Waqf Board, responsible for upkeep of religious places and shrines, regarding Eid prayer arrangements at Eidgah which responded by saying that they could not facilitate prayer arrangements unless authorities gave the permission.