J&K: AIP terms refusal to Er Rashid to attend Parliament ‘violation’ of democratic principles

The Awami Itehad Party (AIP) on Saturday condemned the denial of MP Baramulla Er Rashid’s right to attend the ongoing Parliament session, terming it a grave violation of democratic principles. AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said this is a blatant attack on democracy. (HT File)

The party said the session, particularly significant due to its focus on constitutional debates, excluded a constitutionally elected representative from Jammu and Kashmir raising serious concerns about the government’s approach toward democratic norms.

“Denying MP Baramulla the right to represent his people during a debate on the Constitution is not only undemocratic but also ironic. The Constitution guarantees representation and barring an elected representative undermines the values being discussed,” he said.

Referring to historic parliamentary debates on the Constitution, Inam Un Nabi emphasised that such moments are meant to strengthen democracy by ensuring all voices are heard. “Preventing an MP from J&K, a region already grappling with trust deficits, from participating in this debate highlights the government’s disconnect between its democratic promises and ground realities,” he said.

The AIP criticised the move as an effort to suppress the voices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “This exclusion is an affront to the people Er Rashid represents and weakens public trust in democratic institutions,” the spokesperson added.

Reiterating its commitment to democratic values, the AIP demanded immediate corrective measures to ensure all elected representatives can fulfill their constitutional duties. “The Constitution is the cornerstone of our democracy and sidelining an MP during this critical debate is a disservice to the nation’s democratic fabric,” he said.