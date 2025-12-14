J&K: Alleging BJP MLA’s interference, Ratle project officer warns of pulling out

A top official of a private company engaged in the construction of 850 MW Ratle hydroelectric project over Chenab river in Kishtwar district has alleged persistent political interference by BJP MLA Shagun Parihar and has threatened to pull out of the project. On the other hand, the MLA has rubbished such claims and accused the official of recruiting surrendered militants at the expense of local residents. Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar has said the officer in question has recruited surrendered militants. Around 250 locals were retrenched without prior notice, she alleged.

Harpal Singh, joint chief operating officer of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), said, “Local BJP MLA Shagun Parihar, with the involvement of some outsiders, keeps interfering in the project with mala-fide intentions to disrupt it. She keeps telling us to engage workers and go by her wishes. I told her that, at the most, we can take up initiatives under CSR, which we do.”

The official said that being a politician she might have announced jobs to locals in the Ratle project during her election rallies last year. “We have a workforce of 1,500 men that include 960 locals from Kishtwar district and 220 from Doda district. We don’t have any vacancies. We can’t take people under political pressure,” he said.

The Ratle project is a national project. He informed that following frequent disruptions, the management had taken up the issue with the previous district commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan, who then had issued a notice, warning trouble mongers to keep away from the project.

Harpal Singh said, “If the unwarranted and unnecessary political interference doesn’t stop, we may have to pull out of the project. Some politicians and their local supporters threaten our officers to fulfill their illegitimate demands, including awarding contracts and large-scale recruitment, despite there being no vacancies.”

A video statement of Harpal Singh, along with a letter addressed to the Kishtwar deputy commissioner giving details of the attack and a notice of appeal urging the workers and employees to refrain from participating in any labour strike at the behest of vested interests, has gone viral on social media.

BJP MLA Shagun Parihar, however, termed the claims a bundle of lies. “He has recruited surrendered militants in the project and is running the agenda of militants at the expense of locals. He is involved in corrupt practices,” she said. The MLA recommended an independent survey of the project to see whether it was being constructed in consonance with the environmental impact assessments.

“While he has recruited surrendered militants, around 250 locals were retrenched without prior notice. Where would the poor families go?” she asked.

“This man keeps issuing veiled threats that the way my father and uncle (Ajit Parihar and Anil Parihar) were killed by terrorists, he will also get me eliminated,” she added.

BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were killed by armed terrorists in Kishtwar in November 2018. Parihar also accused Singh of trying to stall the project for his ulterior motives.

“If there was a problem, he being an employee of the private firm should have reported the matter to his company. By uploading videos and “peddling lies, he is trying to create communal disharmony in the region,” she said. The MLA said that she may file a defamation suit against the official and will take up the matter with higher authorities.

NHPC Limited, a hydropower company under the ministry of power, has formed Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited, a joint venture company (JVC) with Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation Ltd (JKPDCL), for the implementation of the run-of-river hydroelectric plant on the Chenab river at Drabshalla village.

The JVC was incorporated on June 1, 2021, with NHPC and JKPDCL holding equity shares of 51% and 49%, respectively. The construction work is being undertaken by the MEIL.

JKPDCL managing director Rahul Yadav said, “I am not aware of the issue. If there’s some problem, it will be looked into.”

The Ratle project had to be completed by 2026 but now has been given an extended deadline of 2029.

The work on hydro-electric projects in J&K have been expedited following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that left 26 dead and scores injured.