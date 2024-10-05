J&K: Army foils infiltration bid at LoC in Kupwara, kill 2 terrorists

Indian Army on Saturday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district and killed two terrorists. Indian Army on Saturday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district and killed two terrorists. (HT File)

On Friday, two soldiers had sustained injuries in the same area after a blast went off near the LoC in Gugaldhar sector in Kupwara while army personnel were patrolling in the area. The army said an operation was launched in the area on Friday after they got an input about infiltration.

“On 04 Oct 2024, based on intelligence about infiltration attempt, a joint operation by the #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice was launched at Gugaldhar, Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, leading to exchange of firing with terrorists. Vigilant troops carried out effective fire,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.

“Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing operation GUGALDHAR. War-like stores have been recovered. Search of the area is underway and Operation is in progress,” the post read.

On September 28, two unidentified militants were killed in south Kashmir’s Devsar Kulgam district, four security force personnel, including an officer were also injured. Earlier on October 14, army and police had claimed to have killed three militants at Tapper in Baramulla. On August 29, three infiltrators were killed by the army in Kupwara sector.