J&K Bank holds mega awareness camp on financial inclusion, social security schemes

In a bid to further union government's vision of inclusive economic development, J&K Bank, on Tuesday, organized a mega awareness camp on financial inclusion and social security schemes at Kishmish Crafts Village, Kabulpur Manjawli Road in Faridabad.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation from a large number of workers from nearby factories, local residents, artisans and beneficiaries.

The camp was presided over by the Bank’s General Manager (Financial Inclusion Department) Syed Rais Maqbool in the presence of GM and divisional head (Rest of India) Khurshid Muzaffar, Zonal Head (Delhi) Rosy Tickoo, Cluster Head and other senior officers of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager Syed Rais Maqbool emphasized the critical role of financial literacy and access to social security in empowering citizens and ensuring balanced socio-economic growth, “Social security coverage under government-backed schemes like PMJJBY, PMSBY, and APY is not just a safety net — it is a key enabler of financial empowerment for the underserved segments of our society.”

“By bringing these benefits to the grassroots level, we are contributing meaningfully to the Union Government’s vision of inclusive and equitable development. Today’s camp is part of our larger mission to institutionalise financial well-being and inclusive progress,” he added.

Lauding the initiative, Divisional Head Khurshid Muzaffar remarked, “Awareness is the first step towards empowerment. At J&K Bank, we are committed to bridging the information gap and ensuring that the benefits of flagship financial schemes reach every corner of the country.”

The camp highlighted various financial inclusion initiatives of the Government, especially Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and the Atal Pension Yojana (APY). Bank officials provided detailed information about the features, eligibility and enrolment process of these schemes.

During the camp, interactive sessions and on-the-spot enrolments were also conducted by the Bank officials at the counters installed for the occasion.

The participants were briefed and onboarded on the spot for PMJDY accounts, PMSBY, PMJJY and APY.

The participants appreciated the Bank’s outreach efforts and expressed willingness to enrol in various schemes.