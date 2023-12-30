J&K Bank launches calender depicting emerging tourist spots

As tourism has picked up pace in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years, the J&K Bank, UT’s biggest bank, has released its annual “wall calendar” on the theme of tourism. The calender depicts the emerging scenic destinations of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The tourist spots on the calendar are Tulip Garden in Sanasar, Jammu; Hanle village in Ladakh; Bangus Valley in Kupwara, Kashmir; Botapathri in Gulmarg, Kashmir; Tso Moriri Lake in Ladakh and Jai Valley in Bhaderwah, Jammu. (HT Photo)

The people in J&K consider banks calendar as a prized souvenir worth round the year presence in their homes. Last year the bank instead of wall calendar had released only e calendar. In last two years more than two crore tourists visited J&K.

J&K Bank’s managing director and chief executive officer Baldev Prakash unveiled the calendar themed ”Timeless Treasures”, which showcases the fast-emerging scenic spots in J&K and Ladakh.

“The bank’s calendar continues to be the most sought-after thing in J&K and Ladakh during this time of the year and people consider it as a prized souvenir worthy of round the year presence in their homes and offices,” Baldev Prakash said, adding that they were also a great tool for the bank’s promotion.

“With annual tourist arrival numbers burgeoning to over two crore, the calender’s theme is an attempt to showcase and popularise some of the fast-emerging tourist destinations in the region. Being significant stakeholders in the development of tourism and its allied industries, the idea is to leverage the brand appeal of the bank to engage the larger public attention towards these tourist destinations,” he added.

Bank’s general manager Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai said that wall calendar has an iconic place in and people crave for it at the onset of a new year.