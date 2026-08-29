J&K BJP leader booked for duping man of ₹8L

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday booked the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Anantnag district general secretary on charges of extortion for allegedly demanding ₹8.25 lakh from Anantnag resident to secure a government job and facilitate permission for the installation of tents at Pahalgam during the Amarnath Yatra. The complainant alleged that, on the basis of these assurances and representations, he was induced to part with a total amount of ₹8.25 lakh. (HT Photo for representation)

This marks the second time within a month that a prominent local BJP leader has faced extortion charges. The compounding cases have triggered significant concern regarding the vetting of new inductees brought in amid the party’s ongoing efforts to expand its base across Kashmir.

Police said that the BJP leader Aabid Hussain Nengroo was booked after a written complaint alleging cheating and fraud on the pretext of securing a government job and facilitating permission for installation of tents at Pahalgam during the Amarnath Yatra.

“Khanabal police received a written complaint from Waheed Ahmad Itoo of Hassan Noor, Aishmuqam, Anantnag presently residing at GDC Boys Hostel, Khanabal, alleging that he was cheated by Nengroo of Krandigam, Bijbehara. As per the complaint, the accused allegedly induced the complainant by representing that he could arrange a government job for him as an SPO in the police department and also facilitate permission for installation of tents at Pahalgam for Amarnath Yatris with the help of his political clout,” police said in a statement.

The complainant further alleged that, on the basis of these assurances and representations, he was induced to part with a total amount of ₹8.25 lakh.

“Taking cognisance of the complaint, the first information report (FIR) No. 283/2026 under Sections 318(4) and 351(3) of the BNS has been registered at Anantnag police station. Anantnag police reiterates that strict legal action will be taken against persons found involved in cheating, fraud or exploiting individuals through false promises of government employment or other official benefits,” the statement said.

A BJP spokesman admitted that Nengroo was the district general secretary of the party. “The BJP has neither shielded nor defended anyone who may be involved in such activities. The party has made it clear that anyone found involved in such activities should not be tolerated, and due action under the law must follow. It is important to understand that the registration of an FIR is part of the legal procedure and, by itself, does not establish the allegations or prove the guilt of any individual. The matter should be allowed to proceed according to due process of law, and the facts should come out through the investigation. Let the law take its own course,” he said.

Earlier this month, the BJP suspended its Pulwama district president, Showkat Gayoor, after police booked him for alleged extortion and criminal intimidation of a contractor.