J&K BJP leader Khan dies by suicide

Former legislator and senior BJP leader Fakeer Mohammad Khan on Thursday allegedly died by suicide inside his official government accommodation at Tulsibagh in Srinagar. Former legislator and senior BJP leader Fakeer Mohammad Khan on Thursday allegedly died by suicide inside his official government accommodation at Tulsibagh in Srinagar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Khan, who unsuccessfully contested last year’s assembly elections from Gurez in Bandipora district, shot himself inside the government quarters when nobody was at home.

“An incident of firearm discharge was reported today in the Tulsibagh area of Srinagar, resulting in the death of former legislator Fakeer Mohd Khan, a resident of Gurez. Police have taken cognizance of the matter, and legal proceedings under section 194 of the BNSS have been initiated at Police Station Shergarhi. Initial findings suggest the incident appears to be a case of suicide.

Further investigation is ongoing, considering all aspects,” Srinagar Police wrote on X.

BJP senior leader and spokesman Altaf Thakur said he came to know about the incident around 2 pm.

In honour of the former legislator, assembly members in Jammu during the assembly session observed two minutes of silence when the House was informed about the death of Khan.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of former legislator Faqeer Mohd Khan. He was a true grassroots leader. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. The House observed a two-minute silence in his honour,” J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

Former J&K chief minister and president of DPAP party, Ghulam Nabi Azad described Khan as a dedicated public servant.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, while remembering the legislator, prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance for the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma and MLA Gurez, Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurezi) also expressed deep grief over the shocking demise of Faqeer Mohammad Khan.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has also condoled the sad demise of Khan.