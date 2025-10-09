Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    J&K board Class 11, 12 exam in November

    Officials said that over 1,52,000 students of Class 11 (81,000) and 12 (71,000) from Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division, including students from district Kargil, are taking up the exam in the forthcoming session restored by the government back to October- November

    Published on: Oct 9, 2025 7:18 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    With 15% relaxation in syllabus, Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has notified date-sheet for Class 11 and 12.

    As per the date- sheet, the exams will commence on November 8 for Class 12 and November 19 for Class 11 and are likely to conclude by second week of December. (File)
    As per the date- sheet, the exams will commence on November 8 for Class 12 and November 19 for Class 11 and are likely to conclude by second week of December. (File)

    Officials said that over 1,52,000 students of Class 11 (81,000) and 12 (71,000) from Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division, including students from district Kargil, are taking up the exam in the forthcoming session restored by the government back to October- November.

    “As per the date- sheet, the exams will commence on November 8 for Class 12 and November 19 for Class 11 and are likely to conclude by second week of December. In consideration of the disruptions in the academic calendar caused due to torrential rains/ cloudbursts and floods, the J&K BOSE has decided to grant 15% concession for these classes also making attempt of 85% marks equivalent to 100%,” the government spokesman said in a statement.

    The J&K BOSE has urged students to prepare seriously for the examinations while reiterating its commitment to conduct the exams in observance of high standards of transparency and fairness.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/J&K Board Class 11, 12 Exam In November
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes