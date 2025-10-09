J&K board Class 11, 12 exam in November

With 15% relaxation in syllabus, Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has notified date-sheet for Class 11 and 12. As per the date- sheet, the exams will commence on November 8 for Class 12 and November 19 for Class 11 and are likely to conclude by second week of December. (File)

Officials said that over 1,52,000 students of Class 11 (81,000) and 12 (71,000) from Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division, including students from district Kargil, are taking up the exam in the forthcoming session restored by the government back to October- November.

“As per the date- sheet, the exams will commence on November 8 for Class 12 and November 19 for Class 11 and are likely to conclude by second week of December. In consideration of the disruptions in the academic calendar caused due to torrential rains/ cloudbursts and floods, the J&K BOSE has decided to grant 15% concession for these classes also making attempt of 85% marks equivalent to 100%,” the government spokesman said in a statement.

The J&K BOSE has urged students to prepare seriously for the examinations while reiterating its commitment to conduct the exams in observance of high standards of transparency and fairness.