J&K: Chugh accuses Rashid of promoting ‘divisive politics’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday targeted Engineer Rashid with accusations of promoting “divisive politics” and playing a counterproductive role in the region’s road to peace and development. Bharatiya Janata Party national general Secretary Tarun Chugh termed Rashid’s politics part of an extended web of what he called “the divisive forces” that have been harming the region. (HT File)

Chugh, in a statement, said the BJP’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism was committed to peace in Jammu and Kashmir. “There will be no tolerance against terrorism. Our party is committed to the peace, prosperity and progress of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding that on the two dominant political dynasties of the National Conference headed by the Abdullah family and the Peoples Democratic Party led by Mehbooba Mufti.

“The two families, especially the Muftis, have been under attack from the BJP leadership for their tie-ups in the past and failure to bring stability in the volatile region. The Abdullahs and Muftis have retarded this state’s progress for decades. And now we have Engineer Rashid, who is no different. His politics has only worked to divide the people, which has led to unrest,” Chugh said.

He termed Rashid’s politics part of an extended web of what he called “the divisive forces” that have been harming the region. “Engineer Rashid is a highly popular independent politician, chief of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), who seldom misses a headline for his diatribes or heavy-worded attacks on both regional and national leadership.”

Chugh accused Rashid of milking the vulnerabilities of the region to political advantage, saying his leadership has “fuelled division and resentment” among the people. “Engineer Rashid must answer for the instability he has contributed to. He pretends to stand for the people, but his actions only deepen the divides in the society,” said Chugh, highlighting Rashid as a source of instability versus the BJP’s promise of development and national unity.

“Even the legacies of Gandhi and Nehru have contributed to this ongoing turmoil. The mistakes of the past should not be repeated. We are determined to correct these historical errors and bring Jammu and Kashmir into a new era of peace and prosperity,” he added.