J&K: Cloudburst in Kishtwar, woman rescued
: A woman was rescued but a watermill and two bridges were washed away in a cloudburst in Kibber area of Kishtwar district on Wednesday, said officials.
“A cloudburst has occurred in two villages of Kishtwar district (Siplotan area of Cherji, Kibber village in Dacchan). However, no loss of life has been reported. District administration of Kishtwar is in continuous touch with locals for providing every possible assistance to them,” said Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar.
Kishtwar district SSP Shafqat Ahmad Bhat said, “The cloudburst happened today but there are no reports of any losses as of now. A woman was rescued in time because a police party was passing through the area when the incident took place. Two bridges and a water mill, however, have been washed away”.
-
Ghulam Ahmad Mir resigns as J&K Congress chief
Ahead of the polls that are likely in J&K and would be the first election after the erstwhile state became UT, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir has resigned from the post. A former minister, Leader Raman Bhalla, has a good support base in urban Jammu though he lost the assembly elections in 2014. Party leaders privy to details said that any leader could emerge as a dark horse.
-
Punjab CM for reducing training period of patwaris
Chandigarh : Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to reduce the training period of newly recruited patwaris. Addressing the gathering during in a function to distribute district allotment letters to newly recruited 855 patwaris at the Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh, the CM said the reduction in training period will enhance the efficiency of patwaris working in the field, thereby facilitating the common man.
-
Four newly sworn-in ministers take charge
Chandigarh : Four newly sworn-in cabinet ministers on Wednesday took charge at their offices in the civil secretariat on Wednesday. These ministers include local government and parliamentary affairs ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, tourism and investment promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, minister of freedom fighter, defence services welfare, food processing and horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari and health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.
-
‘Roll-down’ accidents claimed over 2,500 lives in last 5 years in HP
As many as 2,633 people have been killed in 'roll down' accidents in the last five years in Himachal Pradesh, mainly due to the absence of crash barriers along the roads, according to official data. In the total 3,020 'roll down' accidents, more than 6,700 people were injured, as per the analysis of data of accidents in the last five years done by the traffic, tourist and railway (TTR) wing of Himachal Pradesh police department.
-
Toronto to reinstate Sikh security guards fired over ‘no-beard’ policy
Toronto : The city of Toronto on Tuesday said it is making an exception to its “clean shave” directive for security personnel posted at shelters impacted by Covid-19, after nearly 100 Sikhs were removed from their posts for not meeting the requirement. Security agencies contracted by the city laid off or transferred Sikhs who refused to shave their beard for religious reasons. The matter was raised by the World Sikh Organisation.
