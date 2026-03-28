J&K CM calls US-Israelwar against Iran as ‘unjustifiable’ urges PM to intervene

Calling the US-Israel war against Iran “unjustifiable and arbitrary,” Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use New Delhi’s good ties with warring nations to de-escalate the situation in the interest of humanity. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah during the budget session in Jammu on Friday. (ANI)

Speaking in the legislative assembly here, the CM said that the joint forces martyred Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei, his close relatives and colleagues, adding that “no condemnation would be enough.”

“Ironically, things didn’t stop here as innocent school children were killed mercilessly in their school. I can’t recall such a ghastly attack in recent history. And, the purpose is still not clear,” added Omar.

The CM said that the House has a right to convey its sentiments on West Asia crisis “where humanity was being murdered every day”.

“It is also clear that we cannot stop war from here but the government at the centre has repeatedly claimed about good ties with warring countries. And, I know that India has good relations with US, Israel, Iran and other countries,” he said.

“I express my grief and sympathy over martyrdom of Khamenei, his family members, close relatives, innocent children and people. I appeal PM Modi to make good use of his relations and bring an early end to the war and save the humanity”, he added.

Speaker adjourns assembly for half an hour after chaos over NLU, Iran war

Earlier, the legislative assembly witnessed stormy scenes with BJP members protesting over the proposed National Law University (NLU) and NC members protesting against the US-Israel attack on Iran.

The BJP MLAs demanded that the proposed NLU be setup at Jammu. As soon as the House assembled in the morning, members from both the treasury and opposition started raising slogans and disrupted question hour despite repeated appeals by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

NC and PDP members were carrying posters of Khamenei. Earlier, NC members, led by Tanvir Sadiq, staged a protest outside the assembly expressing solidarity with Iran.

“We stand in solidarity with Iran. The entire National Conference and the J&K government stand together. I have given a call for attention and moved an adjournment motion,” he told reporters.

It took entire month for J&K CM to condemn attack: PDP chief

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday criticised CM Omar saying that he took almost a month to condemn Israel’s attack on Iran and called the delay “disheartening”.

Mehbooa, in a post on X, said, “How disheartening that it took our CM, the only Muslim CM of India’s only Muslim majority state, an entire month to unequivocally condemn Israel’s dastardly attack on Iran.”

Mehbooba cited Punjab assembly, which she stated “acted swiftly”, becoming the first legislature to pass a resolution to condemn and show its solidarity with Iran. “Yet the J&K government showed no such urgency or genuine concern, choosing to limit its responses to mere rhetoric and speeches instead of a clear and principled stand,” she added.

We all pray that Allah brings an end to this war: Farooq Abdullah

“We are witnessing a situation where lives are being lost before our eyes. The conditions resemble those of war, and everything is unfolding right in front of us. We all pray that Allah brings an end to this destruction, restores peace, and allows people to live safely once again,” he told reporters here.

J&K assembly passes 3 appropriation bills

The Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly on Friday passed three key appropriation bills during the ongoing Budget session.

Earlier, CM Omar moved the bills for consideration and passing. The bills include:“A Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of J&K for the services of the financial year 2025–2026”; “To authorize payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2025–2026”; and, “To authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of J&K for the services of the financial year 2026–2027”.