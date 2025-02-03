J&K deputy CM assures probe into felling of 250 trees

J&K deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary has assured a detailed investigation into the recent felling of over 250 trees in Barwal area of Kathua district. “We cannot afford a compromise on environmental concerns in the name of industrialisation,” he said. Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary (ANI file)

Residents of Barwal have been protesting over the large-scale felling of trees as part of the land acquisition process for State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO).

The deputy chief minister assured that a detailed investigation would be carried out to determine who granted clearances for tree cutting and whether the due process was followed. “The ecological balance of J&K is of utmost importance. I have directed officials to launch a comprehensive inquiry into the tree-felling incident in Barwal, and strict action will be taken against any violations of environmental norms,” he said.

He said the government is exploring alternative measures such as afforestation programmes and green industrial practices to ensure that environmental damage is minimised.

The deputy chief minister was speaking to various stakehodlers during a whirlwind tour of Kathua on Saturday. He reiterated government’s commitment towards a balanced and sustainable development, ensuring that the interests of the local population, environment and industrial growth are harmonised.

The deputy chief minister assured that the government is taking a cautious and inclusive approach in developing industrial zones, ensuring that the benefits of such projects extend to all stakeholders, particularly the local communities. He emphasised that while industrialisation is crucial for economic growth and employment generation, it must be pursued responsibly, keeping in mind the environmental sustainability and public welfare.

Choudhary also addressed the growing challenges posed by drug trafficking, illegal mining and industrial mafias in the region. He said these issues are undermining the socio-economic fabric of the region and warned that the government would take strict and decisive action against any individuals or groups involved in such activities.He also appealed to people to cooperate with law enforcement authorities by reporting any suspicious activities related to illegal trade and organised crime.

Highlighting the broader economic vision for Jammu & Kashmir, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that while industrial growth is essential, the region’s traditional strength in agriculture and tourism must not be neglected. “J&K is blessed with fertile land, rich natural resources and immense tourism potential. Our focus remains on safeguarding and developing these sectors, ensuring that farmers and tourism stakeholders receive the support, subsidies and infrastructure they need to flourish,” he said.