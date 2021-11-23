J&K DSP dies of post-Covid complications

A deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday died of post-Covid complications here. Ajay Sharma, 53, of Reasi, was admitted to Jammu GMC on November 18. “He was tested positive for Covid on the day he was hospitalised,” said an official. He had tested negative in his recent RT-PCR test, but succumbed due to comorbidities. The police officer is survived by two sons, daughter, wife and mother.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh has deeply condoled the demise Ajay Sharma and expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family. Sharma had joined the Jammu and Kashmir Police in 1990 as a sub-inspector.

160 fresh cases detected in J&K

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 160 fresh Covid infections and a death on Monday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 128 were reported in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 32 infections. As many as 16 districts saw single digit or zero cases. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 195 with active cases reaching 1,665.

The total recoveries reached 3,29,401 and recovery rate stood at 98.17%. J&K’s overall caseload is 3,35,528 and the death toll is 4,462.

Three die of virus in HP

Himachal Pradesh recorded 110 new corona cases on Monday, taking its cumulative tally to 2,26,505 while the death toll reached 3,817 after three patients died of the infection.

The active case count came down to 875 while the recoveries have reached 2,21,796 after 142 people recuperated.

In terms of the number of cases, Kangra is the worst hit among all 12 districts logging 51,705 cases since the virus outbreak. It is followed by Mandi with 31,836 cases and Shimla with 27,737 cases.