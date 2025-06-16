J&K: Expect cabinet expansion soon, says minister

Good news is expected soon on the expansion of the cabinet, cabinet minister Satish Sharma said on Sunday. While talking to reporters on the sidelines of a sporting event, Sharma said that there were multiple discussions taken up by the government on cabinet expansion. In October 2024, chief minister Omar Abdullah had taken oath along with just five members of his cabinet.

“Cabinet expansion is the prerogative of (chief minister) Omar Abdullah and there has been discussion on this many times. In the coming days, we will get some good news,” Sharma said. After forming the government in October 2024, chief minister Omar Abdullah had taken oath along with just five members of his cabinet. The five members included deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar and Satish Sharma (who won as an independent candidate).

Eight months have passed since taking oath and there has been no forward movement on cabinet expansion so far. The Opposition has raised voices against the delay in cabinet expansion while they cite the overwhelming mandate given by people to the government.

Peoples Democratic Party’s Pulwama MLA Waheed Para said, “J&K CM Omar Abdullah says he’s running a hybrid government, but the people of J&K gave a historic, one-sided mandate to end the political vacuum and dismantle bureaucratic rule. So why no cabinet expansion yet? Why is power still concentrated in the hands of just a few? This isn’t democracy. The delay shows a clear unwillingness to share power and deliver on governance.”

On Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Doda MLA Mehraj Malik withdrew his support to the NC-led government, criticising Omar Abdullah’s government for “no development work”.

“Kejriwal resigned after 49 days when he couldn’t serve the people the way he wanted. Omar has been in power for over nine months but hasn’t delivered,” he said.

Sharma said they would talk to Mehraj as he “supports secular forces”.