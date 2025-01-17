Menu Explore
J&K: Expedite probe into Rajouri deaths, Omar tells officials

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 18, 2025 05:32 AM IST

The mysterious illness has left 15 persons dead in Budhaal village of Rajouri district in Jammu; all of the victims are from three families which are related to each other; officials are investigating the matter

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday directed the health and the police departments to expedite their investigations into the mysterious deaths in Badhaal village of Rajouri district. Omar chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the alarming situation in the village.

Omar Abdullah (ANI file)
Omar Abdullah (ANI file)

Health and medical education secretary Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah briefed the CM on the steps taken so far. He reported that health teams had conducted door-to-door survey of over 3,000 residents in the affected area, collecting and testing samples of water, food and other materials.

Police officials informed that an investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the fatalities. The meeting was attended by health and medical education minister Sakeena Itoo, CM’s adviser Nasir Aslam Wani and others.

Deputy CM at SMGS hospital

Deputy CM Surinder Chowdhary on Friday visited the SMGS Hospital here to enquire about the health of Rajouri tragedy victims. He was accompanied by Badhaal MLA Javaid Choudhary and senior officials.

While interacting with the hospital administration and medical faculty there, the Chowdhary said the government is doing its best to ascertain the cause behind these mysterious deaths. “The government has already directed for undertaking a holistic research exercise to ascertain what caused the tragedy. Other agencies like police have also been directed to undertake a thorough investigation. Action will be initiated if any foul play is detected,” he added.

