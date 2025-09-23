Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
J&K: ‘Explosive’ material found near Srinagar’s Dal Lake

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 06:16 am IST

As soon as the object was spotted, teams of police and CRPF, including a bomb disposal squad, rushed to the spot; it was destroyed in controlled blast, say police

A suspicious object, said to be explosive material, was destroyed by security forces on Boulevard road on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Monday. Officials said security men found the object near the passport office. “It was a sphere-like object and was destroyed in a controlled blast,” said a police officer.

Security personnel patrol an area after a suspected explosive material was detected on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Monday. (PTI)
As soon as the object was spotted, teams of police and CRPF, including a bomb disposal squad, rushed to the spot. The traffic was suspended for some time till the object was destroyed to avoid any damage to life and property. After the destruction of the object, the forces took samples of the object to ascertain about its composition.

“It will take some time to verify the nature of the object,” the officer said. The area often witnesses huge footfall of tourists.

