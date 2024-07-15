J&K govt offers wild animals for adoption at Jambu Zoo

Ever wanted to adopt a wild animal to show your care and be part of their conservation? Well, Jammu and Kashmir’s wildlife protection department has initiated a scheme offering animals of endangered species up for adoption at Jambu Zoo in Jammu’s Jagti. There are 150 animals in Jammu’s Jambu Zoo of which 18 species, including lion, tiger, leopard, snakes, crocodiles, Himalayan black bear, porcupines and avians, can be adopted.

“The adoption programme is a novel way to show your support and care for wild animals. The practice is in vogue in zoos abroad where they offer wild animals up for adoption to ensure participation of the community in their conservation,” the additional director of Jambu Zoo, Anil Atri, said.

“Since the zoo recently completed a year, we have been mulling to come up with something like this. Jammu has several animal lovers and NGOs who want to contribute their bit but they don’t get a suitable platform. Therefore, we decided to offer wild animals at the zoo up for adoption,” he said.

He pointed out the perils of people feeding monkeys and stray animals in the open causing nuisance and social conflicts.

“The government has notified the rates for their adoption. There are 150 animals in the zoo of which 18 species like lion, tiger, leopard, snakes, crocodiles, Himalayan black bear, porcupines and avians can be adopted,” said Atri.

“Besides conservation, we want to bring a sense of belongingness and awareness among the people. Whoever adopts the animal, a plaque containing their particulars and photographs and of the animal as well will be put up outside the enclosure. It will give a sense of satisfaction and serving the animals as well,” said Atri.

The department has fixed minimal feed charges to adopt animals at the zoo.

“We have fixed ₹7,000 a month as feed charges for adopting a lion or a tiger, despite the fact that we spend ₹7,000 a day on the feed of a lion or a tiger,” said Atri.

Similarly, the department has fixed monthly feed charges of ₹1,000 for adopting a crocodile, ₹3,000 for a deer and ₹6,000 for a leopard.

“People can pay yearly, half yearly or on monthly basis. The transactions will be done digitally into the government account from where they will be transferred to vendors’ accounts for supplying the feed (meat or vegetable),” he said.

“We started the scheme a week ago. So far, three to four animal lovers have already transferred money into the government account. They have adopted a lion, a tiger and a jungle cat. We are also getting numerous calls from others,” he added.