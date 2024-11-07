J&K govt’s resolution ‘half-hearted’: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that the resolution brought about by the government led by National Conference(NC) in assembly for restoration of special status of J&K was “half-hearted” and asserted that her party was mulling to introduce some amendments in the resolution in the assembly. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti (ANI)

In its first session after the abrogation of Article 370 and annulling J&K’s special status on August 5, 2019, the J&K legislative assembly passed a resolution for restoration of special status of J&K amid opposition from the BJP legislators who termed the decision one-sided.

All Kashmir parties, including PDP, People’s Conference and Independents Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh and Shabir Ahmad Kullay, supported the move.

Mufti, while addressing a press conference, welcomed the resolution but was not happy with its language and tone. “The resolution has been brought half-heartedly. The language, which it should have, has not been used,” she said.

She said that the resolution didn’t mention that ‘we oppose the decision of 2019’. “Neither has it been mentioned that Article 370 should be restored. But it is only mentioned that our ‘concern’ is that there should be dialogue over the issue. With whom should there be dialogue? With BJP representatives. Should there be with those who even today opposed it?,” she said.

The J&K assembly is holding its first session for the first time after the revocation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 and splitting into two Union territories.

On the third day of assembly session, NC leader and deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary moved the resolution which stated: “That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal...This assembly calls upon the Government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of people of Jammu and Kashmir for restoration of special status, constitutional guarantees and to workout constitutional mechanisms for restoring these provisions.”

“I think PDP’s resolution was better than the government’s resolution today. Its language could have been better. It could have been mentioned, like in PDP resolution, that we oppose the decision of 2019 and condemn that. It could have been mentioned that the house resolves that J&K’s special status, Art 370 and 35-A should be restored to its original position rather than saying that concern over dialogue. And what is the connection of this with Nation’s unity. The country is known for its diversity. And that is why J&K people had joined it in 1947,” she said.

PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para on Monday moved a resolution opposing the revocation of special status and called its restoration of the erstwhile state, leading to uproar in the House with chief minister Omar Abdullah denouncing the move as irrelevant.

Mufti, also, said that they will discuss with the party to bring in some amendments.

“Better late than never, it was good and we also supported it but, perhaps, we could bring some amendments in this resolution like bringing the words to condemn that decision ( of revocation). Also, introducing sentence like ‘we resolve that the government of India restores the special status, Articles 370 and 35-A’. We will discuss this within our party,” she said.

“We don’t want people being deceived and if NC and government have taken a step and we welcome that but, I think, PDP’s responsibility is to take the second step- to fulfil the gaps in this resolution by bringing amendments,” she added.