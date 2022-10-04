J&K govt schoolteacher killing: Raids conducted in Kulgam

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids at two places in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district in connection with the killing of a schoolteacher by militants in May this year.

Rajni Bala was killed outside her school at Gopalpora village. “Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, the SIU Kulgam conducted raids at two locations/residential houses of two accused persons at Bumrath who are involved in case FIR 49/2022 of PS DH Pora pertaining to the killing of a teacher Rajni Bala at Gopalpora, Kulgam on 31/05/2022,” a J&K police spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

He said during the search, SIU recovered incriminating material and important information including bank accounts and digital devices. “Proper SOPs were followed during the search operation,” he added.

The police said these searches were conducted to collect more evidences of their involvement in other terror crimes. “Besides, searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem by identifying terrorist associates and supporters of terrorism. Notably, both the accused persons are presently detained in central jail Kotbalwal,” the spokesperson said.