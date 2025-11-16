J&K govt to help rehabilitate families affected in Nowgam blast

Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday said that the Nowgam blast victim families will be rehabilitated, including those whose houses have been damaged. Cabinet minister Javid Dar said that the government will make attempts to compensate and rehabilitate the families affected in the Nowgam blast. (File)

This announcement came after many residents of Srinagar living around the Nowgam police station, where an accidental explosive blast killed nine people on Friday and damaged many cars and surrounding buildings, sought the intervention of the government for their rehabilitation.

Cabinet minister Javid Dar said that the government will make attempts to compensate and rehabilitate the families affected in the Nowgam blast. “Whatever the government can do in terms of relief will be done. CM is giving ₹10 lakh to each deceased’s family from its relief fund and ₹1 lakh to each injured,” he said.

The minister said that since the case is at an early stage, the administration will speed up the process to deliver support on time. “Over 20 injured persons are still in the hospital, including three who are in serious condition but stable,” he said.

Dar said that their effort will also be made to rehabilitate those families who are in dismal conditions. “This is initial stage. The revenue authorities will come for the assessment . Those affected should get relief. In the cases of property damages, the revenue authorities will assess damages and come to us, the government will attempt to rehabilitate them as well,” he said.

Locals of Nowgam have been protesting against the lackadaisical attitude of the administration in taking into account the damage caused to the surrounding houses of the police station.

“Around 100 houses have been damaged and nobody seems to care. The people are living under open sky and no official from the revenue department has come to talk about their rehabilitation,” said a resident of Nowgam