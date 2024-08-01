J&K grants land ownership rights to west Pakistan refugees

SRINAGAR The administrative council of Jammu and Kashmir under the chairmanship of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has granted ownership rights on government land to families displaced from west Pakistan, a spokesperson of the Union Territory administration said. West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs) celebrate after the J&K administration granted proprietary rights to WPRs for land in the union territory, in Jammu on Wednesday. (PTI)

Other than Sinha, the council meeting on Tuesday night was attended by his adviser Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, chief secretary Atal Dulloo, and principal secretary Mandeep K Bhandari.

“This shall significantly empower thousands of families across the Jammu region. It is pertinent to mention that post re-organisation of year 2019, domicile rights have been conferred by Government of India to the west Pakistan displaced persons,” the spokesperson said.

He was referring to the August 5, 2019 abrogation of Article 370, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state, and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

Around 22,170 families who had come to J&K, especially Jammu, from Pakistan during partition in 1947, have been demanding citizenship and land ownership rights since.

“After 75 years we have got our rights from the government. We had left everything in Pakistan and came to J&K but for 75 years, we have been waiting for justice and ownership rights. Now we have got it after decades which is going to benefit 22,170 families,” Labha Ram Gandhi, president, West Pakistan Refugee Association, said.

Article 370 accorded special status to the erstwhile state and gave special privileges to the permanent residents in matters such as residence, property and government jobs. The abrogation of Article 370 cleared the decks to grant land possession to these refugees who can now also vote in assembly elections.

“Vesting of proprietary right to west Pakistan displaced persons on State land would bring them at par with the displaced Persons of POJK [Pakistan Occupied J&K] and their long pending demand will also be fulfilled,” the spokesperson said.

The council also approved conferment of proprietary rights upon displaced persons of 1965 in respect of State land. “The government has always remained committed to provide benefits to the displaced persons of 1965 as has been granted to displaced persons of 1947 and 1971. Revenue department shall ensure that proper safeguards are built in the operational guidelines to prevent any misuse, particularly unauthorised encroachments on the state land,” the spokesperson said.