J&K HC fixes Sept 26 for hearing MLA nomination case

The Jammu and Kashmir high court on Thursday granted time to petitioner Ravinder Sharma, J&K Congress spokesperson, to file a rejoinder in the MLA nomination case and fixed its next hearing on September 26. Senior Supreme Court lawyer Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing Sharma in the case. (File)

“In the significant case regarding the nomination of five MLAs to J&K assembly , the HC on Thursday fixed September 26 as next date for hearing while allowing the petitioner and others to file rejoinder if any, before the court adjudicated the matter,” said Sharma in a statement issued here.

A division bench comprising justice Sanjeev Kumar and justice Rajesh Sekhri on Thursday accepted Sharma’s plea and allowed him and others to file rejoinder before the next date of hearing.

Following response of the Union home ministry before the J&K HC describing nomination of five MLAs to the legislative assembly as it’s prerogative, petitioner Ravinder Sharma on August 11 had said that he will file a rejoinder to the reply submitted by the Centre before the HC fixed the date for the final hearing.

Sharma further said that as a petitioner he has challenged provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act that allow the LG to nominate five MLAs without the aid and advice of the council of ministers and in excess of the sanctioned strength of the J&K Assembly—114 members (90 elected and 24 reserved for PoJK).

“The five nominations are over and above the total strength of 114, which is wrong,” he asserted. “Moreover, such nominations can turn a minority into a majority, or a majority into a minority, which goes against the basic structure of the Constitution”, he added.