J&K is heading toward a serious climate crisis: Para

PDP legislator Waheed ur Rehman Para said on Saturday that as J&K faces a dry spell in the coming months, the Union Territory’s unspent Capex funds for this year amount to ₹700 crore. PDP legislator Waheed ur Rehman Para

This winter J&K has observed a rainfall deficit of almost 60-65 mm which has impacted rivers, water bodies and water sources. Even February recorded all time high temperature and experts had attributed this to global warming and climate change like conditions. Even the ski resort Gulmarg and Pahalgam has witnessed abnormal day temperature in February and March.

“J&K is heading toward a serious climate crisis. The dry spell has already begun, Kashmir feels like summer in winter. Rivers are shrinking, the water table is falling, canals are empty for irrigation, and soon even taps may run dry. Farms will suffer, and climate change is already at our doorstep,” Para said adding that the J&K government remains in deep slumber.

“A full year of Jal Shakti funds has been wasted because a House Committee stalled the department’s functioning rather than facilitating it.” Ground posts remain vacant and funding for PHE, irrigation and flood control is negligible. Even this year’s ₹700 crore UT Capex is still unspent, and not a single penny has been released to the department to address the looming crisis for farmers or strengthen flood and irrigation systems.”

Para said that if urgent steps are not taken to aid the department and immediately restore the CSS schemes, farmers in J&K will soon be left crying in the coming season.