J&K is rapidly moving forward: LG Sinha

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday attended the Kashur Riwaaj 2025, a mega event celebrating Kashmir’s Culture at Baramulla. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (File)

In his address, the LG extended his heartiest congratulations to 20,000 youth of Baramulla for making history and securing world record title. “By coming together for Ladishah and Calligraphy, you have set a new world record. This accomplishment will serve as an inspiration across the sections of society to reconnect with their heritage, embrace their culture, and uphold their values,” the LG said.

He also lauded the Indian Army and Baramulla district administration for the commendable endeavour. “I salute the dedication and commitment of our army. They are not only safeguarding the nation’s unity and integrity but also actively serving as a custodian of this region’s vibrant cultural heritage and consistently striving to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of our youth.

Unity in diversity is a hallmark of India’s great culture. The Indian Army has consistently worked to harness this power for societal benefit, creating opportunities for youth to strengthen national unity through literature, music, art, and sports,” he said.

The LG also reiterated the commitment of Government of India and J&K administration, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to empower J&K youth. “With a whole-of-government approach, we are working to align the aspirations of youth of J&K with the nation’s aspirations,” he said adding that hopes and dreams of youth can only flourish in a peaceful environment. “Pakistan-backed terrorism and separatism had robbed J&K of peace, progress, and the youth’s aspirations. Now, J&K is rapidly moving forward,” he added.

On the occasion, Sinha announced Guru-Shishya Parampara programme of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and Calligraphy course in collaboration of JKAACL with University of Kashmir.