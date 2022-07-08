J&K L-G visits Hazratbal shrine, reviews Eid arrangements
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the Hazratbal Shrine and reviewed arrangements for the Eid-ul-Adha festival, which will be celebrated on Sunday.
Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi and other senior officials accompanied Sinha, who inspected electricity, sanitation, and water supply among other arrangements at the shrine, which overlooks the famous Dal Lake, officials said.
The LG also asked the administration to make necessary arrangements in the event of rain on Sunday, they said. Taking to Twitter, Sinha said the festival teaches people to be kind, charitable and work for the greater good of humanity.
“Paid obeisance at Dargah Hazratbal. Reviewed the arrangements being made for the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, which teaches us to be kind, charitable and to work for the greater good of humanity. Prayed for happiness and prosperity for people of J&K UT,” the LG wrote on Twitter.
Allow Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid: Islamic scholars to J&K admn
The apex body of Islamic scholars and preachers in Kashmir, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, on Thursday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to allow Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's old city. In a resolution passed unanimously during a meeting, the MMU also expressed anguish over the “illegal detention” of its patron and Kashmir's top religious leader Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq for the last three years and urged the government to release Farooq's.
Chandigarh felicitates Khelo India medallists with cash awards worth ₹5 lakh
The UT sports department on Thursday honoured the city's sportspersons who won 16 medals at the recently conducted Khelo India Youth Games. At a function organised at the Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex, UT adviser Dharam Pal felicitated the sportspersons with cash awards of ₹50,000 each for the five gold medals, ₹30,000 each for the four silver medals and ₹20,000 each for the seven bronze medals.
Three-day Mango Mela at Pinjore begins today
The Haryana tourism and horticulture departments will organise the 29th Mango Mela at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, from July 8 to 10. Visitors will be treated with enthralling cultural performances, a crafts bazaar and a multi-cuisine food court. Competitions will be organised for children, making the fair a treat for all age groups. Cultural programmes, featuring renowned artists, will begin from 6 pm onwards on all days.
Panchkula extortion racket: Kingpin’s accomplice nabbed in fifth arrest
Making the fifth arrest in the Panchkula extortion racket, police have nabbed an architect, who was an accomplice of the kingpin, Anil Bhalla. Identified as Rohit Bains, the accused is a resident of Sector 27-C, Chandigarh. Unearthing the racket on May 27, police had arrested Anil Bhalla, a financier from Sector 2, Panchkula; ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of the Sector-2 Police Post, Panchkula; and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10, Panchkula.
Second arrest made in Panchkula jewellery theft case
Police on Thursday made a second arrest in connection to the theft of ₹1 lakh and jewellery from a doctor's house in Sector 12, Panchkula. The accused has been identified as Hassan, 23, from Sardara Enclave in Zirakpur. Three days earlier, one a resident of Khadak Mangoli, 21, Akash, was nabbed. The complainant, Dr Sohan Singh said that the duo has admitted to committing thefts in Sector 21 and 6.
