J&K: Lashkar’s overground worker, associate arrested in Pulwama
Security forces on Monday arrested an overground worker of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit and his associate, who were planning to target non-local labourers, from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
On a specific input, security forces apprehended a suspect, Rayees Ahmad Mir, and recovered one pistol along with ammunition from his possession, the spokesman said.
During preliminary interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he received the pistol with ammunition and instructions from an LeT terrorist, code name Haji, to attack and kill at least two non-local labourers in Pampore town. Rayees was promised to be recruited as terrorist after execution of the attack, the spokesman said.
Mir sought aid of his friend Shakir Hamid Bhat to identify the target and provide him motorcycle for executing this terror act, he added. “Timely intelligence and swift action by joint team of police, Army and CRPF not only led to the arrest of a hybrid terrorist and his accomplice but also prevented terror incident and saved precious lives of innocent civilians,” he said.
Meanwhile, in Baramulla, police have arrested a man involved in collection of funds in the name of banned organization JeI. He has been identified as Mohammad Amin Ganie
9 more mobiles recovered from Ludhiana central jail
Two mobile phones were recovered from two inmates of the Ludhiana central jail while at least seven other phones were found abandoned on the premises, during a special checking on Saturday night. Assistant jail superintendent Kashmiri Lal stated that two of the phones were recovered from the possession of inmates Vikramjit Singh and Gurwinder Singh while seven phones were found abandoned on jail premises.
Ludhiana | Traffic hit as train breaks down on railway crossing
Traffic movement near the Ishmeet Singh Chowk railway crossing in Model Town was hit for around 25 minutes on Monday after a train broke down due a technical fault in the engine. The traffic in the said area was brought to a halt around 1: 10 pm, after the engine of the New Delhi-Lohian Khas (22479) train, developed a snag and stopped on track.
Strategy to keep Covid at bay is ‘test, track, treat’, says govt
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the Central government on Monday asked all districts in the national Capital region to focus on 3Ts: testing, tracking and treatment. “Keeping in mind the spread of Covid-19 infection, we have to follow the rules of 3T, that is test, track and treat.”
Ludhiana | Sweets, cheese to get dearer as milk rates to go up for bulk buyers
With local dairy farmers announcing a hike in milk prices for bulk buyers such as sweet meat shops, the common man is ultimately set to feel the pinch as the rate of milk-products, such as cheese, khoya and sweets, will go up resultantly. Association president Narinderpal Singh Pappu said that dairy owners had increased the price of milk by ₹2 in the month of March.
Earthen pots back in demand as mercury continues to soar in Chandigarh
With the mercury shooting past 40C thrice in April, there has been a substantial increase in earthen-pot sales across the city after a two-year Covid-induced slump. However, shopkeepers say the sales are still a far cry from pre-pandemic figures. Sales have picked up at the nine earthenware shops lining the entrance to Maloya Village, opposite Sector 39. The shops remain open around the year, selling plant pots and utensils that are prepared at Kumhar Colony.
