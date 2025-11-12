J&K leaders condemn Delhi Red Fort blast

As J&K political leaders condemned the Red Fort explosion that claimed ten lives and left many injured, jailed MP Er Rashid announced 2-day hunger strike from November 12. Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic car blast in Delhi that has taken eight precious lives and injured so many others, wrote Mehbooba Mufti on social networking site X. (File)

Awami Ittehaad RParty (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi on Tuesday said that AIP founder and jailed MP Er Rashid has formally notified the Tihar Jail authorities of his decision to begin a two-day hunger strike from 12 November (Wednesday).

Quoting the letter addressed by Er Rashid to the DG Prisons, New Delhi, Nabi said, “Er Rashid has expressed deep grief over the tragic loss of precious human lives in the Delhi blast of November 10, 2025. He has condemned the attack unequivocally and described it as an assault on humanity.”

He further quoted from the letter: “Er Rashid has raised serious concern over media reports that even educated Kashmiris, including doctors, are being pushed towards the path of violence. Through his hunger strike, he wants to remind Kashmiris that we cannot afford to lose more young and educated people.”

Referring to the Gandhian message quoted in the letter, Nabi added, “He recalled Gandhi’s words, ‘If I am to make a choice between supporting violence or being called a coward, I would like to be called a coward.’ This shows the depth of his commitment to peace.”

AIP said the hunger strike is a moral protest and a call to introspection for all especially for Kashmiri youth, urging them to understand the disastrous consequences of violence and return to the path of peace.

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X: “Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic car blast in Delhi that has taken eight precious lives and injured so many others. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones, no words can ease their pain. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured and hoping the cause of this tragedy is uncovered soon.”

Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone also condemned the blasts. “My heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi. May they rest in peace,” he wrote on X.