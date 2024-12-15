J&K legislators raise demand of constituency development fund scheme restoration

Terming the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) scheme crucial for development of their assembly segment, J&K legislators have raise the demand of its restoration. National Conference (NC) chief spokesman and legislator of Srinagar’s Zadibal assembly constituency Tanvir Sadiq said that work on CDF restoration is in progress and it will be done soon. (iStock)

The CDF was abolished after J&K was made a UT on August 5, 2019 through Reorganization Act and there were no legislators.

“The CDF is a critical tool for legislators as it allows them to directly address the developmental needs of their constituencies. Legislators often have first-hand knowledge of the challenges in their constituencies. The CDF enables them to fund projects which might otherwise be overlooked in larger government budgets,” he said.

Another NC legislator Javeed Baig said that through CDF they can initiate some developmental works in their areas. “We hope the CDF will not only be enhanced but released as soon as possible.”

The legislators had also raised questions regarding the scheme during the first assembly session that was held last month.

PDP legislator from Pulwama and senior leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra said that CDF hasn’t been released yet. “CDF is key to implement and start the work of legislator,” he said.

Every legislator in J&K in erstwhile state assembly used to get ₹3 crores per year.

Congress legislator Irfan Hafeez Lone who is legislator from Sangrama in north Kashmir said that they too want the release of CDF. “It plays vital role in development.”

BJP legislator from Udhampur RS Pathnia said that CDF is essential for all-round development of the respective constituencies.